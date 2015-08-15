Argentine's Scioli defends central bank currency controls

Daniel Scioli (C), Buenos Aires' province Governor and presidential candidate, talks on the phone next to his wife Karina Rabolini (R) after casting his vote in a polling station in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine ruling party presidential candidate Daniel Scioli defended the central bank’s control of the exchange rate on Saturday, saying it was necessary to avoid foreign exchange volatility.

Scioli’s comments came two days after his main rival said he would allow the peso to float freely and would welcome the resignation of the central bank chief.

“My vision is that we have to continue managing the exchange rate and preserve currency and financial stability so the development project has continuity,” Scioli said on Radio Mitre.

“In any civilized country the central banks intervene in the currency,” Scioli, who has promised gradual change after eight years of leftist government, added.

Leading opposition candidate Mauricio Macri has vowed to unwind outgoing President Cristina Fernandez’s controls on the currency and trade.

In some of his most forthright comments against the central bank, Macri on Thursday branded its President Alejandro Vanoli a “militant” and said he hoped Vanoli would quit if he was elected president.

The central bank controls the official exchange rate but a flourishing black market rate suggests the peso is overvalued.

Allowing the peso to float freely would risk a sharp devaluation, Scioli’s camp says.

Macri is running second in the presidential race to Scioli but for now Scioli appears to lack sufficient voter support to secure a first round win on Oct. 25, paving the way for a run-off in November.