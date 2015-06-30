FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine ruling party presidential candidate leads rival: poll
June 30, 2015 / 11:24 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine ruling party presidential candidate leads rival: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The candidate from the party of Argentina’s outgoing President Cristina Fernandez has a lead over his more business-friendly rival with four months to go before the October election, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli, of Fernandez’s Front for Victory party, is favored by 36.9 percent of voters while Mauricio Macri, the mayor of the capital city who favors more orthodox economic policies, has 31.6 percent, according to the poll by local consultancy Management & Fit.

A poll released on Monday by Ricardo Rouvier & Associates said Scioli had 35.1 percent of the vote versus Macri’s 26.9 percent.

Fernandez, constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in October, has established trade and currency controls that have weighed down Latin America’s No. 3 economy while government fiscal accounts have been eroded by high state spending.

Fernandez, whose allies will seek to strengthen their control of Congress in the October general election, may run for president again in 2019.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Tom Brown

