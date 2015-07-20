Argentine opposition wins Buenos Aires city hall for third term

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s business-friendly PRO party won the Buenos Aires mayoral runoff on Sunday, clinging to its stronghold for a third consecutive term ahead of presidential elections in October, but prevailed by a smaller-than-expected margin.

Outgoing mayor and PRO presidential candidate Mauricio Macri had sponsored the campaign of his chief of staff Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who won 51.6 percent of ballots cast on Sunday, official returns showed.

That put Larreta only a few points ahead of ECO party candidate Martin Lousteau, who picked up 48.4 percent with 99 percent of the vote counted. Larreta had been expected to leave Lousteau trailing by a margin of 9 to 13 points.

With Buenos Aires, the PRO’s power base, accounting for about 8 percent of Argentina’s national vote, Macri would have hoped his party would win by a wider margin.

He must drum up support elsewhere to win in the presidential elections on Oct. 25.

“I would like to thank Mauricio (Macri) for showing that it is possible in Argentina... to transform reality,” Larreta told cheering and clapping supporters in a televised speech.

The candidate of President Cristina Fernandez’s party, Front for Victory, had crashed out in the first round of voting two weeks ago. Since then, party members have dismissed the runoff as irrelevant, saying the PRO and ECO are much akin.

Those who voted ECO - a regional alliance - in the Buenos Aires elections could end up voting PRO on a national level.

The outgoing president is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term. She has endorsed the candidacy of Daniel Scioli, governor of the Buenos Aires province.

Fernandez is faulted by big business for imposing a web of currency and trade controls that have hurt the economy, which has teetered on the brink of recession over the past year and has one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

The Buenos Aires elections have highlighted her party’s lack of popularity in the capital.

But the Front for Victory remains popular in Argentina’s provinces in part because of this government’s generous subsidies. Scioli, who is expected to keep some of Fernandez’s policy mix but return to slightly more orthodox economics, is leading polls.

Macri, who vows to remove controls and open the economy to attract investment, is a few points behind.