Argentina president-elect Macri urges central bank officials to step down
November 23, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina president-elect Macri urges central bank officials to step down

Mauricio Macri, presidential candidate of the Cambiemos (Let's Change) coalition, waves to his supporters after the presidential election in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - President-elect Mauricio Macri urged patience from Argentines while he defines his economic strategy and called on officials in the central bank to step aside so that his government could nominate a team that it trusted.

“We hope they have the dignity and generosity to allow the new government to chose its path by letting us choose people in which I and all my team hold trust,” Macri told a news conference.

Macri said that his government would need to correct the errors of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez during her eight years in power, including capital controls on the over-inflated peso currency.

(This version of the story was refiled to add dropped word “us” in quote, second paragraph)

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough Editing by W Simon

