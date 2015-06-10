Argentine opposition candidate Massa stays in presidential race

Presidential hopeful Sergio Massa of the Frente Renovador (Renewal Front) speaks during a rally for the October 25 presidential election at Velez Sarsfield stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa will continue his campaign toward the October election, the congressman said on Wednesday, dismissing speculation that he might quit the race to join forces with a stronger opposition candidate.

Some reports had said Massa might form a coalition with presidential hopeful Mauricio Macri, the business-friendly mayor of Buenos Aires who is seen by many investors as the best bet for dismantling currency and trade controls that have weighed on the economy under outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.

Massa, whose voter intention numbers have slipped to under 14 percent while Macri’s are more than 32 percent, said he planned to continue the race.

“I am going to be a presidential candidate,” he told a news conference during which he stressed the need for more law and order on Argentina’s streets, one of his favorite campaign themes.

“We know how to defeat insecurity,” said the former mayor of Buenos Aires suburb Tigre. “We have done it many cities and we can do it throughout the country.”

Argentine politicians faced a midnight deadline for announcing alliances among parties. Macri filed his official list of allies without mentioning Massa’s Renovation Front party.

The next deadline is June 20, when candidates must announce their intentions to run in the August primary, in which parties will choose their candidates for the October general election.

Daniel Scioli, governor of Buenos Aires province and a member of Fernandez’s Victory Front party, holds a thin lead over Macri in the opinion polls. Fernandez is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Scioli commands support from over 33 percent of voters, according to the latest poll from local consultancy Management& Fit. All three candidates plan to ease the economic controls that have scared off investment under Fernandez during her eight years in power.

With inflation in the double digits and economic growth grinding to a halt, her government defaulted in 2014 when it was banned by a U.S. judge from paying holders of its restructured debt without negotiating a deal with those who declined terms offered in Argentina’s 2005 and 2010 sovereign bond revamps.