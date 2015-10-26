Argentina's Massa coy on role in any presidential run-off

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Presidential challenger Sergio Massa, who almost certainly placed third in Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday, congratulated his rivals on their result and vowed to remain in the political fight.

The vote appeared to be heading toward a second round next month and both ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli and his conservative rival Mauricio Macri will now vie for Massa’s backing.

“I want to congratulate Daniel and Mauricio. In three weeks Argentines will surely have to chose their path. We know what part we will play,” Massa told supporters, without saying who he would throw his vote behind.