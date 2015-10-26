FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's Massa coy on role in any presidential run-off
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2015 / 2:19 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina's Massa coy on role in any presidential run-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Presidential challenger Sergio Massa, who almost certainly placed third in Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday, congratulated his rivals on their result and vowed to remain in the political fight.

The vote appeared to be heading toward a second round next month and both ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli and his conservative rival Mauricio Macri will now vie for Massa’s backing.

“I want to congratulate Daniel and Mauricio. In three weeks Argentines will surely have to chose their path. We know what part we will play,” Massa told supporters, without saying who he would throw his vote behind.

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.