Argentina's presidential election likely to go to runoff: survey

Daniel Scioli, Argentinian Buenos Aires' province governor and presidential candidate for the Front for Victory, talks with journalists after a meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) at the Planalto Palece in Brasilia, Brazil, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The Argentinian ruling party’s candidate Daniel Scioli remains the clear frontrunner in the presidential race but still falls short of the voter support needed to win outright on Oct. 25 and avoid a runoff election, a poll published on Saturday showed.

Scioli, a moderate Peronist from left-wing President Cristina Fernandez’s Front for Victory Party, and his running mate Carlos Zannini have support from 34.3 percent of those who have decided how they are going to vote, according to the survey conducted by polling consultancy Management & Fit and published in daily Clarin.

His nearest rival, Mauricio Macri, the center-right mayor of Buenos Aires city, and running mate Gabriela Michetti trail with 25.1 percent. Further behind, Sergio Massa, who defected from the ruling party in 2013, has 17.1 percent ahead of the Oct. 25 ballot.

To win outright in the first round a candidate requires 45 percent of valid votes or 40 percent and a 10-point lead over their nearest rival.

Scioli, who owes much of his support base to Fernandez loyalists, is promising pro-business policies to spur growth and has made attracting new investment to Argentina a pillar of his campaign.

The pollster said that if undecided votes were taken into account Scioli would poll at 38.3 percent, Macri 29.2 percent and Massa 21 percent.

The poll surveyed 2,400 people across the country and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.