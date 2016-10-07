BUENOS AIRES Argentina expects investment of $1.8 billion from 17 renewable energy projects awarded in an auction to generate 1,109 megawatts of power, the government said on Friday, as it tries to lessen dependence on imported power.

The projects, mostly in wind and solar energy, are meant to increase the percentage of national power production from renewable sources to 8 percent of the total next year from 1.8 percent currently.

"We'll be at about 5 percent of the goal we have established," Undersecretary of Renewable Energy Sebastian Kind told a news conference.

The average winning price was $59.4 per megawatt hour and $59.7 per megawatt hour for solar.

Argentina received a total of 123 project bids in September, but said on Friday it awarded 17. Of those, 12 are wind, four solar and one biogas. The government received some bids for hydroelectric and biomass projects but did not accept them.

