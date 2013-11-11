Argentina's Fernandez to return to work next week: spokesman

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez sits in a car as she arrives at hospital in Buenos Aires October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Pablo Molina-DyN

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, who is recovering from surgery last month to treat a head injury, should be able to resume her normal duties on November 18, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Fernandez has not made an official public appearance or speech in more than a month, since she had surgery on October 8 to remove blood that had pooled on the surface of her brain.

Exams showed “an absence of significant arrhythmia and a state of good cardiovascular fitness,” the spokesman, Alfredo Scoccimarro, said in a televised address.

Doctors gave Fernandez a provisional greenlight to return to work after tests on Friday cleared her of neurological damage, and she is scheduled to have another checkup on December 9.

After falling and knocking her head in August, doctors found blood under a membrane that covers the brain, known as a subdural hematoma. She also suffered from an irregular heartbeat and was admitted to a hospital that specializes in cardiovascular problems.

Fernandez was advised to avoid unnecessary stress and was not allowed to travel for 30 days after the surgery.

While she was recuperating, her allies faced heavy losses in midterm elections, shrinking her majority in Congress and ending chances of a constitutional change to allow her a third term when a presidential vote is held in 2015.