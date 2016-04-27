Shell, Gunvor awarded tender to supply gasoil to Argentina: traders

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A unit of Royal Dutch Shell and trading firm Gunvor were awarded a tender to supply Argentina with eight cargoes of high-sulfur gasoil for delivery from May 30 to June 18, traders said on Wednesday.

The purchases are organized by state-run oil company YPF on behalf of Argentina’s power administrator, Cammesa.

The gasoil must contain 1,500 parts per million of sulfur. Cargoes can be delivered at several Argentine ports, including La Plata, Bahia Blanca and San Lorenzo, according to the tender’s terms.

It was not immediately possible to know agreed prices. Prepayments and payments 95 to 134 days after delivery were included as options in the offer.

YPF launched two previous tenders this month on the open market to import liquified natural gas.