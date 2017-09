The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will invest $270 million to build a factory to produce aluminum motors in the Argentine province of Santa Fe, the government said on Monday.

The factory, expected to produce 90,000 motors a year, will begin operations in early 2017, the government said in a statement.