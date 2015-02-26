FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina replaces head of Cabinet amid political turmoil
February 26, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina replaces head of Cabinet amid political turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's government's chief of staff Anibal Fernandez speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, in this picture taken February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina named the president’s chief of staff, Anibal Fernandez, as the new Cabinet chief on Thursday in a reshuffle that comes as the government faces a political crisis.

Fernandez, a close political ally of President Cristina Fernandez, who is no relation, will replace Jorge Capitanich, the presidency said.

Argentina was plunged into turmoil last month after a state investigator who accused the president of plotting to cover up a 1994 bomb attack was found dead in mysterious circumstances. President Fernandez called the allegations “absurd”.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon

