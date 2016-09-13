Argentina considers postponement of planned soy tax cut

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's government is mulling postponing a tax cut planned for next year on soy exports, cabinet chief Marcos Pena said on Tuesday, as a recession in Latin America's third largest economy eats into fiscal revenue.

He also expressed optimism over talks with Britain about flights to the Falkland Islands from the mainland, but said negotiations over oil exploration in the area would take more time.

The government of President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December on a platform of boosting economic growth via investments and taming out-of-control inflation, has already lowered taxes on soy exports to 30 percent from a prior 35 percent.

It has already eliminated taxes on corn and wheat exports and promised to gradually eliminate the taxes on soy but difficulties meeting planned budget cuts may force a change in plans.

"It's being discussed. No decision has been made yet," Pena told Reuters in an interview.

The country is hosting a conference this week of global corporate executives as it seeks to get investment going again to shore up its finances.

FALKLANDS

As it looks to open up channels of trade and diplomacy, discussions with British officials over renewed flights between Argentina and the disputed Falkland Islands are progressing, Pena said.

Argentina claims sovereignty over the South Atlantic islands it calls Las Malvinas. Relations between Buenos Aires and London have been strained for decades over the issue, culminating in a war in 1982 which Britain won.

Last month, British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to Macri calling for the lifting of restrictions on oil exploration in the area and for more flights to the British-run islands.

Breaking with former President Cristina Fernandez's policy of denying benefits to the inhabitants of the islands, Macri has proposed more flights from Argentina's mainland to the archipelago.

"If talks continue on a good path I expect for this issue (of flights) to be resolved long before" the end of Macri's term in office in 2019, said Pena.

However, negotiations over oil exploration in the area will likely be slower, Pena added.

The Falkland Islands Government said in a statement dated Sept. 9 that it has been working on the case for flights and hoped more information would be available after British foreign office minister Alan Duncan's visit to Argentina this week.

Regarding November's presidential election in the United States, Pena said Argentina was concerned about the possibility that Republican candidate Donald Trump could win.

"We feel very comfortable with Obama's administration ... we believe that a possible Trump government, considering the statements he has made, would not be favorable for the region," he said.