Argentina seed royalties proposal has 'worrying' elements: Syngenta

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's new proposal to enforce seed makers' ability to collect royalty payments from grain farmers who use their seed technology more than once contains "worrying" elements, the Latin America head of agribusiness firm Syngenta told Reuters.

Last week, the government of President Mauricio Macri proposed that the country's farmers pay royalties to seed makers for the use of second-generation seeds for two seasons, a change from current legislation that allows them to reproduce genetically modified seeds for free.

It was an attempt to reach a compromise between farmers who oppose royalty payments and firms seeking them for use of their seeds and agro chemicals to grow genetically modified crops.

But Syngenta's Antonio Aracre said Argentine farmers should pay royalties every time they use the Swiss company's technology and failing to do so could send a negative signal to prospective investors in the country.

"It's important to respect patent law," Aracre said in an interview non Thursday, adding that the Macri administration's proposal has "elements that would be worrying from the point of view of stimulating investment."

Aracre spoke on the sidelines of a forum that Argentina's government has organized with the aim of attracting foreign capital to spark its economy.

His comments come amid a dispute between rival seed producer Monsanto Co and Argentina's farmers. The U.S. seed producer wants exporters to inspect shipments to check for grains produced using its seed technology to enforce royalty payments, which farmers - who say they should only have to pay once or twice - oppose.

Monsanto threatened to stop selling new soybean technology in Argentina over the dispute.

The measures Macri's government has taken in its first nine months - including eliminating taxes on the export of grains and beef - have been effective in making South America's second-largest economy attractive to foreign investors, Aracre said.

But he said royalty collections and doubts over whether the government will make good on its promise to reduce soybean export taxes are "clouds" over what is in general "a much more positive, friendly environment toward the sector."