Strike halts Argentine grain exports for 3 days

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine grain and vegetable oil exports have been halted for three days due to a walkout by port-side health inspectors demanding better wages, local shipping and trade chambers said on Wednesday.

“Port activity is partially affected by the strike, which is being felt most in the terminals and processing plants that ship beans and oils,” Gabriel Abo, manager of the San Lorenzo business chamber, told Reuters.

San Lorenzo is part of Argentina’s main grains hub, Rosario.

Soymeal exports, which generally do not depend on the same permits as soybeans and oil, are mostly not affected by the labor action staged by the “Apumag” union of state health inspection workers.

Argentina is the world’s No. 1 supplier of soyoil, used in the booming biofuels sector, and soymeal, used as cattle feed in emerging markets such as China, where a fast-growing middle class is acquiring a taste for beef steak.

The South American country is in the grip of annual inflation clocked by private economists at more than 20 percent. Fast-rising consumer prices often spark wage disputes in Argentina, which is facing an economic slowdown.