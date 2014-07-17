Strikes halt grains exports from Argentina's Rosario hub

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Multiple strikes paralyzed all grains exports from Argentina’s pivotal Rosario export hub on Thursday, a local business chamber said, disrupting shipping at a busy time in the harvest cycle.

Strikes and labor disputes are common in Argentina, which has one of the world’s highest inflation rates, and frequently interrupts the shipping of grains for short periods. Argentina is a leading global exporter of soybeans and corn.

“All work is at a standstill. Vessels cannot be loaded or unloaded, nor trucks, nor freight trains. Everything is paralyzed,” Guillermo Wade, president of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber, told Reuters.

Located on the Parana River, Rosario is Argentina’s main grains port.

Grains inspectors under the Urgara union began an indefinite strike there on Wednesday at midnight, while workers under a local branch of the powerful CGT syndicate of unions walked out on Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

Truck drivers have vowed to strike nationwide beginning July 21.

Argentina has one of the world’s highest inflation rates and a depreciating currency, both of which are eating into buying power. Argentine unions have hunkered down for a tough round of talks.