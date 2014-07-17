FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strikes halt grains exports from Argentina's Rosario hub
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 17, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Strikes halt grains exports from Argentina's Rosario hub

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Multiple strikes paralyzed all grains exports from Argentina’s pivotal Rosario export hub on Thursday, a local business chamber said, disrupting shipping at a busy time in the harvest cycle.

Strikes and labor disputes are common in Argentina, which has one of the world’s highest inflation rates, and frequently interrupts the shipping of grains for short periods. Argentina is a leading global exporter of soybeans and corn.

“All work is at a standstill. Vessels cannot be loaded or unloaded, nor trucks, nor freight trains. Everything is paralyzed,” Guillermo Wade, president of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber, told Reuters.

Located on the Parana River, Rosario is Argentina’s main grains port.

Grains inspectors under the Urgara union began an indefinite strike there on Wednesday at midnight, while workers under a local branch of the powerful CGT syndicate of unions walked out on Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

Truck drivers have vowed to strike nationwide beginning July 21.

Argentina has one of the world’s highest inflation rates and a depreciating currency, both of which are eating into buying power. Argentine unions have hunkered down for a tough round of talks.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.