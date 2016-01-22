Argentine finance minister says plans IMF reviews from this year

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Argentina’s finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday he had met with the International Monetary Fund’s head Christine Lagarde in Davos.
Prat-Gay told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that the country’s central bank governor had also been at the meeting with Lagarde.
Asked when so-called Article 4 reviews of Argentina by the IMF could resume, Prat-Gay said they were publishing the required economic data this year and planned to have an Article 4 review by the Fund this year.
The last such review of Argentina took place in 2006.
