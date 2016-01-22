FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine finance minister says plans IMF reviews from this year
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 15
January 22, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine finance minister says plans IMF reviews from this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Argentina’s finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday he had met with the International Monetary Fund’s head Christine Lagarde in Davos.

Prat-Gay told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that the country’s central bank governor had also been at the meeting with Lagarde.

Asked when so-called Article 4 reviews of Argentina by the IMF could resume, Prat-Gay said they were publishing the required economic data this year and planned to have an Article 4 review by the Fund this year.

The last such review of Argentina took place in 2006.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.