Argentine finance minister says plans IMF reviews from this year

Argentina's Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Argentina’s finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday he had met with the International Monetary Fund’s head Christine Lagarde in Davos.

Prat-Gay told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that the country’s central bank governor had also been at the meeting with Lagarde.

Asked when so-called Article 4 reviews of Argentina by the IMF could resume, Prat-Gay said they were publishing the required economic data this year and planned to have an Article 4 review by the Fund this year.

The last such review of Argentina took place in 2006.