FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine finance minister says plans IMF reviews from this year
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 15
January 22, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine finance minister says plans IMF reviews from this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Argentina’s finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday he had met with the International Monetary Fund’s head Christine Lagarde in Davos.

Prat-Gay told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that the country’s central bank governor had also been at the meeting with Lagarde.

Asked when so-called Article 4 reviews of Argentina by the IMF could resume, Prat-Gay said they were publishing the required economic data this year and planned to have an Article 4 review by the Fund this year.

The last such review of Argentina took place in 2006.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.