BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine inflation slowed to 3.4 percent in February from 3.7 percent in January, the government said on Monday, releasing the second monthly reading of a new consumer price index aimed at improving data accuracy in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

The market expected a February rate of 4.2 percent, according to the median forecast given by analysts polled by Reuters.