Argentina says December inflation eases to 1.0 percent month-on-month
#Business News
January 16, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says December inflation eases to 1.0 percent month-on-month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer shops for groceries at a supermarket in Buenos Aires in this file photo taken on June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine inflation unexpectedly eased to 1.0 percent on the month in December down from 1.1 percent in the previous month, official data showed on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll had been for consumer prices to rise by 1.2 percent in December.

Latin America’s third-largest economy has one of the world’s fastest inflation rates.

Full-year inflation was 23.9 percent, the data showed, in line with the governments forecast for 23 to 24 percent.

Many private analysts question the credibility of government data and estimate inflation somewhere between 30 and 40 percent.

Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Chris Reese

