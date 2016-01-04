Argentina targets inflation of 20-25 percent in 2016: finance minister

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina wants to slow inflation to 20 percent to 25 percent in 2016, even after a sharp devaluation of the peso currency in December, the country’s finance minister said.

Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay told TV channel America that consumer prices in Argentina increased close to 30 percent last year.

“We begin the year with an inflation rate close to 30 percent, which is where we closed 2015, and target a rate of 20 or 25 percent in 2016,” Prat-Gay said in the interview posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.