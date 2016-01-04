FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina targets inflation of 20-25 percent in 2016: finance minister
#Business News
January 4, 2016 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina targets inflation of 20-25 percent in 2016: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay gestures during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina wants to slow inflation to 20 percent to 25 percent in 2016, even after a sharp devaluation of the peso currency in December, the country’s finance minister said.

Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay told TV channel America that consumer prices in Argentina increased close to 30 percent last year.

“We begin the year with an inflation rate close to 30 percent, which is where we closed 2015, and target a rate of 20 or 25 percent in 2016,” Prat-Gay said in the interview posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
