A customer shops for groceries at a supermarket in Buenos Aires June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES Consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in Argentina in June, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, marking the first time the South American country has published a national index since President Mauricio Macri took office in late 2015.

Inflation in the greater Buenos Aires area - previously used as a proxy - was 1.4 percent in June and 21.9 percent for the prior 12 months. Nationwide, consumer prices rose 11.8 percent in the first half of the year.

