July 21, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

Argentina's Macri says economy to grow 3-3.5 percent in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's president Mauricio Macri delivers a speech during a business summit at the XI Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Frutillar, Chile June 30, 2016.Cristobal Saavedra

LIMA (Reuters) - Argentina's centrist President Mauricio Macri on Wednesday said the Argentine economy would likely grow by 3-3.5 percent in 2017 as inflation cools to below 20 percent next year.

Macri added in an interview with Peruvian TV channel Telefe that he would ensure that consumer price rises, which slowed to 3.1 percent in June, would continue to ease during his administration.

Argentina's central bank said this week the economy likely shrank in the second quarter and warned that there may be second-round impacts on inflation from a recent spike in utility tariffs.

Latin America's third largest economy is believed to have one of the highest inflation rates in the world, though national statistics agency Indec has not yet published an annual figure since undergoing reforms Macri implemented after taking office in December.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
