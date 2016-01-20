Argentina's Corporacion America eyes IPOs if debt fight settled

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine billionaire Eduardo Eurnekian plans to publicly list four units of his Corporacion America holding company this year if his country’s government strikes a deal with U.S. creditors suing over unpaid debt, the business magnate said on Wednesday.

Eurnekian, the 83-year-old founder and president of Corporacion America, aims to take public his airport business, energy firm Compania General de Combustibles, and microchip-making business as well as his agri-industry unit.

Eurnekian said that a U.S. firm was overseeing the preparations for a public offering and that each of the four units was working with a different bank.

“We want (the listings) to go hand-in-hand with Argentina’s reintegration into global financial markets,” Eurnekian said in an interview.

Investor fears over a slowdown in China have roiled emerging markets worldwide. Yet Argentina expects a wave of portfolio and direct investments if President Mauricio Macri settles with the U.S. funds and if reforms to liberalize the economy take root.

Argentina wanted to make its first offer to the funds led by Paul Singer’s Elliott Management this month, two weeks after resuming direct talks. A deal would restore the country’s access to global credit markets, shunned since a 2001 economic crisis.

Asked if market conditions, which have seen a 15 percent drop in the Thomson Reuters Latin America index .TRXFLDLAPU, were ripe for a public offering this year, Eurnekian said that once a deal was reached "values will be better, conditions will be ideal."

The son of Armenian immigrants, Eurnekian is ranked by Forbes magazine as Argentina’s second-wealthiest person behind energy moguls Carlos and Alejandro Bulgheroni.

Argentine business magnate Eduardo Eurnekian speaks during an interview in Buenos Aires, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Corporacion America’s annual turnover is close to $2 billion. More than half is generated by the business which operates airports across Argentina as well as two in Brasilia and Natal in Brazil and others in Italy, Peru and Ecuador.

Eurnekian said he would keep exploring investment opportunities in Brazil, betting on a recovery in Latin America’s biggest economy and an increase in trade flows within the regional Mercosur trade bloc.

Brazil’s economy is suffering its worst recession in more than a century while President Dilma Rousseff fends off an impeachment process and a corruption scandal engulfs state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras.

South America was witnessing a shift toward more business-friendly center-right politics, Eurnekian said, after Macri’s win in Argentina and the Venezuelan opposition’s victory in parliamentary elections last month.

“Companies have to expand beyond their borders. And that is what we are doing today, it’s what we’re looking to do at the very least in our most important partner, Brazil, and in other areas like Peru and Ecuador,” he said in his office, where bubble-wrapped artwork lay stacked up in one corner.

Corporacion America holds a 33 percent stake in technology firm Unitec Brazil, as well as owning microchip maker Unitec Blue in Argentina.

Eurnekian last year paid $101 million to buy gas fields from Petrobras Argentina (PER.BA) and has expressed interest in purchasing more of Petrobras’s assets in Argentina as the oil firm seeks to reduce debt and protect its cash.

Argentina’s fixed price of $67 per barrel for locally produced oil is offering energy firms some protection from the global oil price rout.

“We’re investing in conventional oil and in gas, because the price of gas is much more competitive. In this respect, I believe our assets are safe,” said Eurnekian, who is also one of Argentina’s leading biodiesel producers.