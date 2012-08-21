Japan follows EU into WTO litigation against Argentina

GENEVA (Reuters) - Japan has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization over Argentina’s import licensing rules, a trade official with knowledge of the case said on Tuesday.

Japan’s complaint follows similar litigation brought by the European Union in May. About 20 countries have criticized Argentina’s rules at the WTO, contributing to a sharp worsening of its international trade relationships since President Cristina Fernandez decided to seize control of oil firm YPF from its parent, Spain’s Repsol, in April.