Strike forces LAN Argentina to cancel flights, talks ordered

Passengers are seen at the LAN airlines check-in counters inside Buenos Aires' Aeroparque metropolitan airport, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - LAN Argentina, the Argentine unit of Chile based LATAM airlines, canceled all its morning domestic flights on Wednesday after maintenance workers went on strike to protest the sacking of colleagues by the company.

Several other airlines flying domestic routes appeared to be operating normally.

“LAN announces that it has canceled its flights due to a strike involving a group of unionized workers from the company which is currently affecting all airports in Argentina,” the airline said in a statement.

The striking workers, who belong to a faction of the Association of Aeronautical Personnel union, were angered by the firing of three colleagues by the airline, local media reported.

LAN said the Ministry of Labor had ordered the two sides to negotiate, a process known as ‘compulsory reconciliation’. The measure requires workers to resume work, though it was not immediately clear if they had.

The website of Argentina Airports 2000, the company which operates most of the country’s airports, showed all LAN Argentina flights on Wednesday morning as canceled.

Live television pictures at Buenos Aires’ main domestic airport Aeorparque Jorge Newbury showed long queues of passengers in a crowded departure hall. Travelers complained they had received no information from the airline.