5 months ago
USDA says to extend stay on rule allowing Argentine lemon imports
March 17, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 5 months ago

USDA says to extend stay on rule allowing Argentine lemon imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lemons are pictured as a woman shops at a fruits and vegetables store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 24, 2017.Marcos Brindicci

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said it will issue a second 60-day stay on a rule allowing imports of lemons from northwest Argentina.

In December, the USDA said it would lift a ban on Argentine imports, giving growers in the world's top producer access to the largest consuming market for the first time in 15 years.

A month later, following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington issued its first 60-day stay on the decision, causing shares of lemon exporter San Miguel to tumble.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Diane Craft

