Argentine president nurses cracked rib ahead of Davos trip
January 15, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine president nurses cracked rib ahead of Davos trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri waves as he leaves Buenos Aires' cathedral December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s newly elected president, Mauricio Macri, took Friday off work on doctor’s recommendations to nurse his fractured rib and rest up before his trip to Switzerland next week for the World Economic Forum in Davos, his spokesman said.

Macri, who took office in December promising to open up and reboot the Argentine economy, cracked a rib last week while playing with his daughter. He originally continued working as usual.

“For now he just suspended his activities today, and he didn’t have anything programmed for the weekend,” the spokesman said.

The free-markets believer is set to travel on Tuesday evening to Davos, Switzerland, for the Jan. 20-23 forum, which will bring together business leaders, politicians and central bankers from all over the world.

“Let’s hope he can manage to travel to Davos, the trip is a very important opportunity for Argentina to bring investment and speak with very relevant people,” Cabinet Chief Marcos Peña was quoted as saying by state-run news agency Telam.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

