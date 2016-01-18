FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Macri will attend Davos forum despite cracked rib
#World News
January 18, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina's Macri will attend Davos forum despite cracked rib

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri arrives for a session of the Summit of Heads of State of MERCOSUR and Associated States and 49th Meeting of the Common Market Council in Luque, Paraguay, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mauricio Macri will make his international debut as president of Argentina at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, despite discomfort from a cracked rib he suffered on Jan. 8 while playing with his daughter, his spokesman said on Monday.

The Wednesday through Saturday forum, which will bring together business magnates and political leaders from around the world, is key to Macri’s effort at drumming up investment needed to revive Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

Inaugurated on Dec. 10, Macri is scrambling to jumpstart growth and fill a wide fiscal gap left by his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez. His first month in office saw a 30-percent currency devaluation and a slew of free-market reforms.

Macri won office promising to open up the economy after years of heavy-handed currency and trade controls. His attendance at Davos was called into question last week when doctors ordered him to slow down and nurse his rib.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
