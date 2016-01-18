Argentina's Macri will attend Davos forum despite cracked rib

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mauricio Macri will make his international debut as president of Argentina at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, despite discomfort from a cracked rib he suffered on Jan. 8 while playing with his daughter, his spokesman said on Monday.

The Wednesday through Saturday forum, which will bring together business magnates and political leaders from around the world, is key to Macri’s effort at drumming up investment needed to revive Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

Inaugurated on Dec. 10, Macri is scrambling to jumpstart growth and fill a wide fiscal gap left by his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez. His first month in office saw a 30-percent currency devaluation and a slew of free-market reforms.

Macri won office promising to open up the economy after years of heavy-handed currency and trade controls. His attendance at Davos was called into question last week when doctors ordered him to slow down and nurse his rib.