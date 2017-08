Argentine President Mauricio Macri speaks during news conference at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 28, 2016.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The center-right government of Argentine President Mauricio Macri has decided to lift a 15-year-old export duty on oil and oil products, the local daily newspaper La Nacion reported on Sunday.

The government did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Macri, who took office at the end of 2015, has been trying to spur energy investments to boost lagging production as the economy is mired in a prolonged recession.