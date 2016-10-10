Axion Energy Argentina seeks two ULSD cargoes for Nov-Dec -document

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Refining firm Axion Energy Argentina has launched a tender to buy two 240,000-barrel cargoes of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) for delivery from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30 at Campana port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The diesel must contain maximum 10 parts per million of sulfur. Bids will be accepted until Oct. 12, according to the tender's terms.

Axion Energy, a subsidiary of Bridas Corp. associated with China's CNOOC, operates the 87,000-barrel-per-day Campana refinery in Argentina.