FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Axion Energy Argentina seeks two ULSD cargoes for Nov-Dec -document
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 10, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Axion Energy Argentina seeks two ULSD cargoes for Nov-Dec -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Refining firm Axion Energy Argentina has launched a tender to buy two 240,000-barrel cargoes of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) for delivery from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30 at Campana port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The diesel must contain maximum 10 parts per million of sulfur. Bids will be accepted until Oct. 12, according to the tender's terms.

Axion Energy, a subsidiary of Bridas Corp. associated with China's CNOOC, operates the 87,000-barrel-per-day Campana refinery in Argentina.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.