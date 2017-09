BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output ARIO=ECI shrank 1.7 percent in September on the year in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, marking the 14th consecutive monthly decline.

The reading came in below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 2.0 percent drop.

Industrial output fell 0.3 percent in September versus the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said.