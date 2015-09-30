FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina loses WTO dispute over service suppliers
September 30, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina loses WTO dispute over service suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Argentina was wrong to use tax, registration, foreign exchange and financial measures to discriminate against the service suppliers of certain countries, a World Trade Organization dispute panel said on Wednesday, upholding a complaint by Panama.

WTO member countries are not allowed to offer different terms to different suppliers, but Panama said in 2012 that Argentina discriminated in eight ways against countries that did not exchange information with Argentina for the purposes of fiscal transparency.

The panel rejected many of the other points in Panama’s complaint. Either side could appeal against the ruling.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans

