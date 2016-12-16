FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
South American pole dancing champions crowned in Buenos Aires
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
December 13, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 8 months ago

South American pole dancing champions crowned in Buenos Aires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Dec. 13 story corrects names of winners in second paragraph to Maria Julia Aguiar and Gregorys Jose Garcia Lozada.)

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Pole dancers from Argentina and Venezuela displayed a skillful blend of poise and athleticism to be crowned South American champions in Buenos Aires on the weekend.

Maria Julia Aguiar from Argentina and Venezuelan Gregorys Jose Garcia Lozada won the female and male categories respectively, and will compete in the World Pole Sports Championships in the Netherlands next year.

"I have been working all year to be able to successfully qualify again for the international championship," Aguiar said. "And so I am very, very happy to have this opportunity."

About 250 contestants from 11 countries participated in the event, which aims to promote pole dancing as a serious sport, rather than a pastime associated with nightclubs and striptease.

The International Pole Sports Federation hopes the event will one day be included in the Olympic Games.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Nicole Nee; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.