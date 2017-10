BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri said in a speech on Monday his administration will present a proposal to reform the country’s tax code on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during a news conference at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

In the coming weeks the government will also advance reforms to the country’s retirement system and efforts to reduce informal employment, Macri told a gathering of lawmakers, governors, union leaders, judges and others.