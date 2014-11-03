FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says president to remain hospitalized for infection
November 3, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says president to remain hospitalized for infection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner smiles during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Cristina Fernandez, who checked into a Buenos Aires hospital on Sunday, is in stable condition and is being treated for a bacterial infection of the colon, according to a government statement Monday evening.

“She is in a stable condition and will remain hospitalized on an intravenous antibiotic treatment,” said the statement, which was signed by her medical team.

The 61-year-old, two-term president had an operation last year to remove blood that had pooled on her brain. She had since resumed a full schedule but took several days off last month with a sore throat.

Argentina canceled an official visit by Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet to meet with Fernandez in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, a government spokesman added.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ken Wills

