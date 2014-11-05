Argentina president stable in hospital, will need rest after release

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Cristina Fernandez was in stable condition on Wednesday while being treated in hospital for a bacterial infection of the colon, and will have to rest up for at least 10 days after her eventual discharge, according to a government statement.

“She is in a stable condition, being treated for symptoms and on intravenous antibiotic,” said the statement, signed by her medical team.

The two doctors did not specify when Fernandez, who checked into a Buenos Aires hospital on Sunday, would be released.

“After her release, the president will have to rest, with regular checkups, at the presidential residence ... for a minimum of 10 days.”

A government spokesman said it was not yet known when Fernandez would be discharged but she would definitely miss the next summit of leaders of the Group of 20 leading industrialized nations in Brisbane, Australia, on Nov. 15-16.

The 61-year-old, two-term president had an operation last year to remove blood that had pooled on her brain. She had since resumed a full schedule but took several days off last month with a sore throat.