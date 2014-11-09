FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine President Fernandez discharged from hospital
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 9, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine President Fernandez discharged from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner smiles during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was discharged from hospital on Sunday following a week-long stay while she was treated for an infection, the government said.

Fernandez had made good progress and would continue taking antibiotics and need to rest, without taking any trips, for some 10 days, a government statement said.

The 61-year-old president was checked in to a Buenos Aires hospital last Sunday for a bacterial infection of the colon.

Fernandez has had various health problems in recent years. She had an operation last year to remove blood that had pooled on her brain, and took several days off last month with a sore throat.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.