Argentine president Macri treated for 'mild' heart problem

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri was taken to hospital on Friday to be evaluated by doctors after he suffered a "mild arrhythmia", or irregular heartbeats, the government said.

The 57-year-old, who took office in December, experienced the arrhythmia mid-afternoon, but "it did not prevent him from continuing work and keeping the agenda of planned activities," the president's office said in a statement late on Friday.

After Macri concluded his schedule in the evening, his medical team recommended a check-up at the Olivos Clinic hospital in Buenos Aires.

"Tests are concluded and it is verified that the arrhythmia has reverted. The president will stay a few more hours before returning home," the president's office said.

An arrhythmia is the irregular beating of the heart. Some patients experience no symptoms, while others feel dizziness or chest pain.