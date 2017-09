U.S. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Friday U.S. Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump was a “very tough negotiator”.

The new leader of Argentina, who was sworn in as president in December, also told Reuters that Venezuela was not respecting human rights.