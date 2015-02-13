Argentina prosecutor goes ahead with Fernandez cover-up case

Sara Garfunkel, mother of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman, arrives at the building complex Le Parc Tower where her son was found dead, in Buenos Aires February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine prosecutor on Friday said he was taking over an investigation into claims President Cristina Fernandez tried to cover up Iran’s role in a 1994 bombing, after the previous prosecutor died mysteriously last month.

The appointment of Gerardo Pollicita as the new state investigator on the case ensures the probe will continue after prosecutor Alberto Nisman was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 18.

Nisman died a day before he was due to address Congress on his allegations that Fernandez conspired to cover up the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

Pollicita said in a 61-page court filing on Friday that he had seen enough evidence to pursue the accusations of a cover-up.

“An investigation will be initiated with an eye toward substantiating ... the accusations and whether those responsible can be held criminally responsible,” Pollicita said in his filing.

The president’s chief of staff Anibal Fernandez said the accusations were a politically-motivated “destabilization maneuver” with “no legal validity.”

Fernandez says she believes Nisman was murdered by rogue state intelligence agents who were fired in December. She says they used Nisman to smear her with “absurd” conspiracy charges and then killed him when he was no longer of use to them.

Prosecutor Viviana Fein, who is investigating the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman arrives in a car to her office in Buenos Aires February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Nisman claimed Fernandez opened a secret back channel to Iran to cover up Tehran’s alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing and gain access to Iranian oil to help close Argentina’s $7 billion per year energy deficit.

Five Iranians have been accused by Argentine courts of being involved in the bombing, which killed 85 people. They deny the charges.

Federal judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado, ex-wife of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman, arrive at the building complex Le Parc Tower where her former husband was found dead, in Buenos Aires February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Iran’s government has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack.

The Nisman scandal has shocked Argentina eight months ahead of October’s presidential election and hit Fernandez’s popularity. She is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term.

After Nisman’s death, a court ruled that his probe into the alleged cover up should be presented as its own case, separate from the bombing which Nisman had been investigating, legal experts said.

Argentina’s Prosecutor General Alejandra Gils Carbo promised that the now separate case against Fernandez will not overshadow the core AMIA investigation.

“Seeking the truth is not easy, but neither is it impossible,” she told a news conference. “We are going to strengthen the AMIA unit and guarantee the continuity of its team.”