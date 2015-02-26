FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine judge dismisses case against president: local media
#World News
February 26, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine judge dismisses case against president: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine judge on Thursday dismissed accusations that President Cristina Fernandez conspired to cover up Iran’s alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center, local media reported.

Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita had said on Feb. 13 that he was picking up the case after the first prosecutor to level the accusations against Fernandez was found dead in his apartment in mysterious circumstances.

Fernandez called the claims “absurd”. Iran has consistently denied involvement in the attack.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

