Argentine judge dismisses case against president: local media

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine judge on Thursday dismissed accusations that President Cristina Fernandez conspired to cover up Iran’s alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center, local media reported.

Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita had said on Feb. 13 that he was picking up the case after the first prosecutor to level the accusations against Fernandez was found dead in his apartment in mysterious circumstances.

Fernandez called the claims “absurd”. Iran has consistently denied involvement in the attack.