7 months ago
Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
February 1, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nearly 2,000 people float in a line setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holding hands in Lake Epecuen, a salty lake, near Carhue, Argentina, January 29, 2017 in this handout supplied by Prensa Municipio Adolfo Alsina. Picture taken January 29, 2017. Prensa Municipio Adolfo Alsina/Handout via Reuters

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.

The 1,941 people who took up the challenge on Lake Epecuen on Sunday eclipsed the previous mark of 634 bathers set in Taiwan in 2014.

Lake Epecuen, in the southeast of Buenos Aires province, contains almost 10 times more salt than the sea, helping participants to float naturally.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

