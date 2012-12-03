FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Repsol files ICSID complaint against Argentina - source
December 3, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: Repsol files ICSID complaint against Argentina - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol SA (REP.MC) filed a complaint against Argentina before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Monday over its nationalization of energy company YPF SA (YPFD.BA), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In May the government of Argentina seized 51 percent of the country’s biggest oil company from Repsol, accusing the former parent company of underproduction and under-investment.

Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

