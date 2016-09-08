FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina detains terrorism suspect wanted in U.S.
#World News
September 8, 2016

Argentina detains terrorism suspect wanted in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A Lebanese citizen wanted in the United States for suspected ties to terrorism was detained at Argentina's international airport on Wednesday, state news agency Telam said.

Khalil Mohamed El Sayed tried to enter Argentina with false Paraguayan documents and was flagged on an Interpol list, Telam said. It was not clear why El Sayed is a suspect.

The U.S. has an arrest order and wants to question him, according to Telam. The agency said El Sayed is also wanted in Brazil for suspected drug trafficking and arms sales.

The tri-border region between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina has long been a hub for drug and arms trafficking.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Nick Macfie

