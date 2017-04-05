Argentina rains bring flashbacks to 2016 soy harvest: Braun

A soy field that was affected by recent floods is seen near Pergamino, Argentina, January 23, 2017. Picture taken January 23, 2017.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - It does not yet appear that Argentina will repeat last year’s waterlogged April, but forecasts are calling for wetter conditions over the next several weeks – just as the country’s soybean harvest switches on.

Flooding rains across Argentina’s core region at this time last year helped ignite a seasonal rally in Chicago soybean and soybean product futures. Many market participants feared the world’s leading exporter of soybean oil and meal would raise a lower - or at least a lower-quality - supply.

In the end, 2015/16 Argentine soybean crop losses were much smaller than anticipated, but many analysts held the lower output views clear through the harvest and even afterward, which increased market uncertainty and fed the elevated price levels into mid-2016.

The soybean market has struggled to find bullish news lately, especially given last week's projections of record U.S. soy acres and an ever-expanding Brazilian crop. May 2017 soybean futures have lost 10 percent of their value over the last month.

With an increasingly supply-heavy situation worldwide, it may be a little more difficult for Argentine rains to rouse the soybean bulls this time around. But, just like the weather, bulls have been known to change gears very quickly.

THIRD TIME IS THE CHARM?

There have already been two market-moving weather stories during the 2016/17 Argentine soybean season: dry conditions at the start and perhaps more prominently, excessive rainfall in mid-January. But ever since, the weather has mostly normalized and Argentine soy harvest estimates have begun rising again.

Soybean traders now have their eye on the rainy outlook for the coming weeks as abundant moisture can damage or ruin a soybean at harvest. Argentina's soybean harvest was about 3 percent complete as of last week according to the country’s agriculture ministry.

In the middle of last week, Argentina received a three-day dumping of rain which sent totals in La Pampa province close to 6 inches (152 millimeters). Another smaller round of showers moved across the country over the weekend (reut.rs/2nZ63bo).

Original forecasts for last week had projected higher rainfall amounts over major producing provinces, which garnered some attention. But as it turned out, the significant amounts remained mostly focused in fringe areas such as La Pampa, which accounts for about 2 percent of the national soybean output (reut.rs/2nZ9dMp).

The latest weather forecasts show that above-average rainfall amounts are on the menu for most of Argentina’s soy country during the next two weeks, though the heaviest totals should remain focused outside of the most productive provinces. The headache is likely to continue for La Pampa, but neighboring provinces such as Buenos Aires and Córdoba – the top producers – should be on alert in case the pattern shifts north or east (reut.rs/2nZdkb1).

Servicio Meteorológica Nacional – Argentina’s state weather agency – last week published its seasonal forecast for the April through June period, which shows the possibility for nearly the entire country to be wetter than average throughout the soybean harvest. The U.S. government-run CFSv2 model also predicts April is likely to be wetter than average across Argentina’s core (reut.rs/2n7NHGr) (reut.rs/2oVNWAA).

At the end of March last year, SMN was very confident that April through June 2016 would be significantly wetter than average, compared with just a slight above-normal bias for the same period in 2017. This would imply that even if this year’s soybean harvest turns soggy, the severity of the rains is likely to be less than last year.

Additionally, the impact of potentially heavier rains going forward may not be as immediate this year as last year since the soils are now much less saturated across Argentina’s soybean belt.

But this does not mean traders should become complacent with the situation as weather forecasts can possibly worsen over time, and the market tends to react quickly to weather changes in the South American country - even if no impacts materialize.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters)