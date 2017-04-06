Argentina soy harvest gains momentum despite heavy rains: exchange

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's 2016/17 soy harvest accelerated in the past week despite heavy rains and floods in the western portion of the country's growing area, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

News of the storms in Argentina, the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and soybean meal, caused spikes in soy futures in recent days.

"Despite the rains that interrupted harvest in various areas of the agricultural region, the soy harvest is beginning to gain momentum," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

The exchange said that producers had harvested 5.9 percent of soy-planted area as of Thursday. It expects soy production in Argentina, the world's third-largest producer, to reach 56.5 million tonnes this year.

The western portion of Buenos Aires province, one of the areas most affected by the storms, will receive only light rains in the coming days, allowing excess water to drain, the exchange said. However, lower-lying zones in the area will still suffer some acreage losses as a result of the rains.