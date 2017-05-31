FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Argentine soy exporter Renova gets $410 million loan to boost capacity
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 31, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 3 months ago

Argentine soy exporter Renova gets $410 million loan to boost capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soy exporter Renova received a $410 million loan to build a new grains port and boost capacity at its 20,000-tonne-per-day processing plant by 50 percent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Renova, a joint venture between agroindustrial companies Vicentin and Oleaginosa Moreno Hermanos -- part of major global commodity trader Glencore Plc's agriculture group -- received the money from Rabobank, the IFC, which is the World Bank's private sector lending arm, and several other lenders.

In addition to the port and processing plant, the company also owns two biodiesel plants, all in the key grains processing and exporting hub of Santa Fe Province. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and soybean meal, and the No. 3 soybean exporter.

Last week, Glencore told shareholders it was looking to expand its agriculture business.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.