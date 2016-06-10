Argentine airport workers to begin 48-hour strike on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Airport workers in Argentina will begin a 48-hour strike on Friday amid a salary dispute with the government, in a move that may halt air traffic in the South American country.

Along with other public employees, the airport workers are part of difficult pay discussions with the pro-business government of President Mauricio Macri, who has promised to reduce spending and combat high inflation.

The State Workers Association union is seeking to recoup salary lost to inflation, which analysts say is around 35 percent. The strike will continue until the government agrees to talks with the workers, the union said.

“It will start at 6 in the morning and will affect everyone - from air traffic control to those who open the airport doors,” union head Federico Chechele told Reuters.

Local media reported that several airlines had already canceled flights.