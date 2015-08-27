Argentine dancers capture 2015 Salon Tango title

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine dancers Clarisa Aragon and Jonathan Saavedra won the Salon Tango title on Wednesday, defeating 40 other couples in the event at the World Tango Festival and Championship.

Unlike Stage Tango, in which one pair competes at a time, Salon Tango is typical of tango dance hall gatherings, or milongas, where many pairs dance at the same time. The winners, who are from the Argentine province of Cordoba, impressed a panel of judges with their intricate moves at the annual championship that attracts dancers from around the world.

Tango originated in a working-class port area of Buenos Aires in the late 1800s.